L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 2 9 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Nola c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Moreland dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .346 Mateo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Grisham ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 9 2 2 5 Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .320 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292 Upton lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .143 Ward lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .147 Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185 Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .071 Adell rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .165 Bemboom c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174

San Diego 000 000 000_0 3 0 Los Angeles 001 100 00x_2 9 0

a-struck out for Mateo in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walsh (1), Rendon (5). 3B_Rendon (1). RBIs_Simmons (3), Upton (10). CS_Upton (1), Bemboom (0).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Bemboom, Upton). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Walsh. GIDP_Mateo, Rendon.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Nola, Tatis Jr., Nola); Los Angeles 1 (Barreto, Walsh).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger L,0-1 6 7 2 2 1 2 87 3.00 Strahm 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.25 Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney W,2-2 7 3 0 0 2 6 117 4.62 Mayers H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.86 Peña S,0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.96

WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:40.

