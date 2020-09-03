Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

September 3, 2020 10:08 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 2 9
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Nola c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Moreland dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .346
Mateo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Grisham ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 9 2 2 5
Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .320
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292
Upton lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .143
Ward lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185
Barreto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .071
Adell rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .165
Bemboom c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174
San Diego 000 000 000_0 3 0
Los Angeles 001 100 00x_2 9 0

a-struck out for Mateo in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walsh (1), Rendon (5). 3B_Rendon (1). RBIs_Simmons (3), Upton (10). CS_Upton (1), Bemboom (0).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Bemboom, Upton). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Walsh. GIDP_Mateo, Rendon.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Nola, Tatis Jr., Nola); Los Angeles 1 (Barreto, Walsh).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger L,0-1 6 7 2 2 1 2 87 3.00
Strahm 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.25
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney W,2-2 7 3 0 0 2 6 117 4.62
Mayers H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.86
Peña S,0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.96

WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:40.

