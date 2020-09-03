L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|9
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Moreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|Mateo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|9
|2
|2
|5
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Ward lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Adell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.165
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|00x_2
|9
|0
a-struck out for Mateo in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walsh (1), Rendon (5). 3B_Rendon (1). RBIs_Simmons (3), Upton (10). CS_Upton (1), Bemboom (0).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth); Los Angeles 2 (Bemboom, Upton). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Walsh. GIDP_Mateo, Rendon.
DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Nola, Tatis Jr., Nola); Los Angeles 1 (Barreto, Walsh).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger L,0-1
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|87
|3.00
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.25
|Altavilla
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney W,2-2
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|117
|4.62
|Mayers H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.86
|Peña S,0-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.96
WP_Strahm.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:40.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.