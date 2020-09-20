Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

September 20, 2020 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 1 11
Taveras cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .231
Solak lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .293
Odor 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .161
Apostel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Calhoun dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Tejeda ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
White rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
a-Gallo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 1 5
Fletcher 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .313
Walsh rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Trout cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Adell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Ohtani dh 3 2 2 1 0 0 .200
Ward lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .304
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Texas 300 000 000_3 6 1
Los Angeles 010 020 01x_4 8 0

a-struck out for White in the 9th.

E_Apostel (2). LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Simmons (7), Ward (5). HR_Taveras (3), off Heaney; Odor (7), off Heaney; Ohtani (6), off Lynn. RBIs_Taveras (3), Odor 2 (22), Ohtani (21), Ward (4), Fletcher (15), Trout (43). SB_Solak (5), Taveras (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Apostel, Mathis, Solak); Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Trout, Pujols). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Odor, Rendon. GIDP_Rendon, Pujols.

DP_Texas 2 (Tejeda, Odor, Apostel; Odor, Apostel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 7 7 3 3 0 5 107 2.53
Martin, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 0 14 1.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 6 2-3 6 3 3 1 8 103 4.02
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.44
Mayers, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Calhoun). WP_Lynn, Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, John Libka.

T_2:35.

