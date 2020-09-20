L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|11
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Solak lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.161
|Apostel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Tejeda ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|White rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Gallo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|5
|
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Walsh rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Adell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Ward lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Texas
|300
|000
|000_3
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|020
|01x_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for White in the 9th.
E_Apostel (2). LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Simmons (7), Ward (5). HR_Taveras (3), off Heaney; Odor (7), off Heaney; Ohtani (6), off Lynn. RBIs_Taveras (3), Odor 2 (22), Ohtani (21), Ward (4), Fletcher (15), Trout (43). SB_Solak (5), Taveras (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Apostel, Mathis, Solak); Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Trout, Pujols). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Odor, Rendon. GIDP_Rendon, Pujols.
DP_Texas 2 (Tejeda, Odor, Apostel; Odor, Apostel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|107
|2.53
|Martin, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|103
|4.02
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.44
|Mayers, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Calhoun). WP_Lynn, Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, John Libka.
T_2:35.
