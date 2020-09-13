Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2

September 13, 2020 12:12 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 5 8 5 4 10
Fletcher 2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Walsh 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .273
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .302
Rendon 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Pujols dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .235
Upton lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .204
Ward lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Stassi c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .228
1-Ohtani pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .189
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Adell rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .165
Simmons ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .286
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 6 2 3 8
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Story ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .299
Blackmon rf 1 0 0 1 2 0 .329
Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Murphy dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Fuentes 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .317
Dahl cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .190
McMahon 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217
Wolters c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .212
a-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
b-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
E.Díaz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Los Angeles 000 101 000 03_5 8 0
Colorado 001 100 000 00_2 6 2

a-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. b-grounded out for Butera in the 9th.

1-ran for Stassi in the 11th.

E_McMahon (6), Story (7). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Colorado 10. 2B_Pujols (8), Trout (7). HR_Walsh (5), off Kinley. RBIs_Stassi (13), Pujols (20), Walsh 3 (12), Blackmon (36), McMahon (20). SB_Story (14). SF_Stassi, Blackmon. S_Tapia.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Walsh, Adell 2, Rendon 2, Stassi); Colorado 6 (Arenado 2, Murphy, Blackmon, Dahl). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 14; Colorado 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pujols, Dahl, Fuentes.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 2 85 3.38
Milner 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.32
Peña 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.74
Mayers 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 2.33
Buttrey, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.79
Andriese, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.40
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 6 4 2 2 2 4 92 3.54
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.78
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.10
Bard 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 3.60
Kinley, L, 0-2 1 2-3 1 3 2 1 4 33 7.13
J.Díaz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 8.04

IBB_off Buttrey (Blackmon). HBP_Barria (Blackmon), Almonte (Walsh). WP_Peña.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:44.

