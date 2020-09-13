L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|5
|8
|5
|4
|10
|
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Ward lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.228
|1-Ohtani pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Adell rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.165
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|6
|2
|3
|8
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Story ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Blackmon rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.329
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Fuentes 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Dahl cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Wolters c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|a-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|b-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|E.Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000
|03_5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|001
|100
|000
|00_2
|6
|2
a-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. b-grounded out for Butera in the 9th.
1-ran for Stassi in the 11th.
E_McMahon (6), Story (7). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Colorado 10. 2B_Pujols (8), Trout (7). HR_Walsh (5), off Kinley. RBIs_Stassi (13), Pujols (20), Walsh 3 (12), Blackmon (36), McMahon (20). SB_Story (14). SF_Stassi, Blackmon. S_Tapia.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Walsh, Adell 2, Rendon 2, Stassi); Colorado 6 (Arenado 2, Murphy, Blackmon, Dahl). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 14; Colorado 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Pujols, Dahl, Fuentes.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|85
|3.38
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.32
|Peña
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.74
|Mayers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.33
|Buttrey, W, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.79
|Andriese, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.40
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|92
|3.54
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.78
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.10
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.60
|Kinley, L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|33
|7.13
|J.Díaz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8.04
IBB_off Buttrey (Blackmon). HBP_Barria (Blackmon), Almonte (Walsh). WP_Peña.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:44.
