L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3

September 13, 2020 6:33 pm
 
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 6 3 Totals 34 3 8 3
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Tapia lf 2 1 1 0
Walsh 1b 5 1 2 1 Dahl lf 2 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 2 2 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 2 1
Pujols dh 3 1 1 2 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Kemp dh 4 1 1 1
Ward lf 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0
Stassi c 3 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 Butera c 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 000 121 5
Colorado 012 000 000 3

E_McMahon (7). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Colorado 4. 2B_Pillar (1), Blackmon (10). HR_Pujols (4), Kemp (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney W,4-3 7 8 3 3 0 8
Andriese S,2-3 2 0 0 0 0 4
Colorado
Castellani 5 2-3 1 1 0 6 4
Almonte H,4 1 2 1 1 1 1
Estévez L,1-3 BS,1-4 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
J.Díaz 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hoffman 1 1 1 0 1 2

Almonte pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Castellani (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:04.

