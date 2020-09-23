Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

September 23, 2020 7:48 pm
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 4 12
Fletcher ss 4 0 3 1 1 1 .316
Walsh 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .282
Rendon 3b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .281
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194
Upton lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .207
Ward rf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .289
Bemboom c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .217
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .149
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 9
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Cronenworth ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .304
Machado dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .278
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Garcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174
a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Profar 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Los Angeles 040 001 000_5 10 0
San Diego 200 000 000_2 7 0

a-flied out for Castro in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rendon (11), Machado (12), Profar (5). HR_Ohtani (7), off Morejon; Upton (8), off Morejon; Bemboom (3), off Morejon; Hosmer (9), off Barria. RBIs_Ohtani 2 (24), Upton (21), Bemboom (5), Fletcher (16), Hosmer 2 (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Walsh, Upton); San Diego 3 (Machado, Grisham, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Cronenworth. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_San Diego 1 (Profar, Hosmer).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria 2 3 2 2 0 0 32 3.62
Sandoval, W, 1-4 3 2 0 0 0 5 46 5.56
Andriese, H, 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 4.45
Mayers, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 1.52
Peña, S, 2-5 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.71
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.84
Morejon, L, 2-2 1 3 4 4 2 1 35 4.86
Altavilla 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.26
Hill 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.24
Stammen 1 3 1 1 0 1 17 6.14
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.95
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00
Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Sandoval 1-0, Andriese 1-0, Peña 1-0. WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:24.

