L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|12
|
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.316
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Bemboom c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.149
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|9
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Cronenworth ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|a-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Los Angeles
|040
|001
|000_5
|10
|0
|San Diego
|200
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Castro in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rendon (11), Machado (12), Profar (5). HR_Ohtani (7), off Morejon; Upton (8), off Morejon; Bemboom (3), off Morejon; Hosmer (9), off Barria. RBIs_Ohtani 2 (24), Upton (21), Bemboom (5), Fletcher (16), Hosmer 2 (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Walsh, Upton); San Diego 3 (Machado, Grisham, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Cronenworth. GIDP_Rendon.
DP_San Diego 1 (Profar, Hosmer).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|32
|3.62
|Sandoval, W, 1-4
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|46
|5.56
|Andriese, H, 3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|4.45
|Mayers, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|1.52
|Peña, S, 2-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.71
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.84
|Morejon, L, 2-2
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|35
|4.86
|Altavilla
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.26
|Hill
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.24
|Stammen
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6.14
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.95
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Sandoval 1-0, Andriese 1-0, Peña 1-0. WP_Sandoval.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:24.
