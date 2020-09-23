L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 4 12 Fletcher ss 4 0 3 1 1 1 .316 Walsh 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .282 Rendon 3b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .281 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194 Upton lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .207 Ward rf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .289 Bemboom c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .217 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .149

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 1 9 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Cronenworth ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .304 Machado dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .278 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Garcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174 a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Profar 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .275

Los Angeles 040 001 000_5 10 0 San Diego 200 000 000_2 7 0

a-flied out for Castro in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rendon (11), Machado (12), Profar (5). HR_Ohtani (7), off Morejon; Upton (8), off Morejon; Bemboom (3), off Morejon; Hosmer (9), off Barria. RBIs_Ohtani 2 (24), Upton (21), Bemboom (5), Fletcher (16), Hosmer 2 (35).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Walsh, Upton); San Diego 3 (Machado, Grisham, Moreland). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Cronenworth. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_San Diego 1 (Profar, Hosmer).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria 2 3 2 2 0 0 32 3.62 Sandoval, W, 1-4 3 2 0 0 0 5 46 5.56 Andriese, H, 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 4.45 Mayers, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 1.52 Peña, S, 2-5 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.71

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.84 Morejon, L, 2-2 1 3 4 4 2 1 35 4.86 Altavilla 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.26 Hill 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.24 Stammen 1 3 1 1 0 1 17 6.14 Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.95 Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00 Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Sandoval 1-0, Andriese 1-0, Peña 1-0. WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:24.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.