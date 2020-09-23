Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

September 23, 2020 7:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 34 2 7 2
Fletcher ss 4 0 3 1 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 5 0 0 0 Cronenworth ss 3 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Machado dh 4 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 2
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 2 Pham lf 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 4 1 2 1 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Ward rf 4 1 0 0 Garcia 3b 4 0 0 0
Bemboom c 4 1 2 1 Castro c 3 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Moreland ph 1 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 0 2 0
Los Angeles 040 001 000 5
San Diego 200 000 000 2

DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rendon (11), Machado (12), Profar (5). HR_Ohtani (7), Upton (8), Bemboom (3), Hosmer (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria 2 3 2 2 0 0
Sandoval W,1-4 3 2 0 0 0 5
Andriese H,3 2 0 0 0 0 3
Mayers H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Peña S,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Clevinger 1 0 0 0 0 2
Morejon L,2-2 1 3 4 4 2 1
Altavilla 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Hill 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Stammen 1 3 1 1 0 1
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 3
Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 0

Barria pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Sandoval pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Mayers pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Sandoval.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:24.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit