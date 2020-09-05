Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5

September 5, 2020 1:53 am
 
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 5 13 4 1 13
Springer cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .215
Reddick rf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .260
Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .326
Straw pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .214
Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .283
Tucker lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .267
Correa ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .289
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .149
Díaz 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Maldonado c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .267
Stubbs pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 7 6 11 10
Simmons ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .339
Trout cf 3 2 2 2 3 1 .276
Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .289
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1 1 1 .190
Ward rf-lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .158
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .150
Barreto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Adell rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .145
Briceño c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Houston 000 200 003 00_5 13 0
Los Angeles 301 001 000 01_6 7 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Briceño in the 10th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th. 2-ran for Maldonado in the 11th.

E_Briceño (1). LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (12), Correa (7), Tucker 2 (8), Díaz (1), Springer (5). HR_Trout (14), off McCullers Jr.; Walsh (1), off Garcia. RBIs_Tucker 2 (32), Correa (21), Reddick (13), Trout 2 (36), Walsh 2 (2), Simmons (5), Ohtani (19). SB_Straw (6). SF_Walsh. S_Rengifo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 9 (Gurriel, Maldonado 2, Toro, Reddick, Díaz, Correa, Straw); Los Angeles 7 (Briceño, Walsh, Ohtani, Rendon, Trout). RISP_Houston 3 for 24; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Tucker, Reddick, Briceño. GIDP_Brantley, Rendon.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Díaz, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Walsh).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. 0 2 3 3 3 0 18 5.79
Garcia 4 1-3 1 1 1 3 2 66 2.08
Pérez 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 28 2.08
Scrubb 2 1-3 0 0 0 3 3 48 0.57
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.95
Raley L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 20 5.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 7 6 2 2 1 8 100 2.49
Mayers H,4 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 21 3.38
Bard H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.86
Buttrey H,2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 17 5.68
Andriese W,2-2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 36 5.64

McCullers Jr. pitched to 5 batters in the 0th

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 3-1, Pérez 1-0, Scrubb 2-0, Bard 3-0, Andriese 1-1. HBP_Bundy (Toro), Raley (Simmons). WP_Scrubb. PB_Briceño (1).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_4:27.

