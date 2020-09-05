L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|5
|13
|4
|1
|13
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Reddick rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Straw pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Tucker lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.149
|Díaz 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Stubbs pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|11
|10
|
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.339
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|.276
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.289
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.190
|Ward rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.150
|Barreto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Adell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.145
|Briceño c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Houston
|000
|200
|003
|00_5
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|301
|001
|000
|01_6
|7
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Briceño in the 10th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 9th. 2-ran for Maldonado in the 11th.
E_Briceño (1). LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (12), Correa (7), Tucker 2 (8), Díaz (1), Springer (5). HR_Trout (14), off McCullers Jr.; Walsh (1), off Garcia. RBIs_Tucker 2 (32), Correa (21), Reddick (13), Trout 2 (36), Walsh 2 (2), Simmons (5), Ohtani (19). SB_Straw (6). SF_Walsh. S_Rengifo.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 9 (Gurriel, Maldonado 2, Toro, Reddick, Díaz, Correa, Straw); Los Angeles 7 (Briceño, Walsh, Ohtani, Rendon, Trout). RISP_Houston 3 for 24; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Tucker, Reddick, Briceño. GIDP_Brantley, Rendon.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Díaz, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|18
|5.79
|Garcia
|4
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|66
|2.08
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|2.08
|Scrubb
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|48
|0.57
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.95
|Raley L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|100
|2.49
|Mayers H,4
|
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.38
|Bard H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.86
|Buttrey H,2
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|5.68
|Andriese W,2-2
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|5.64
McCullers Jr. pitched to 5 batters in the 0th
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 3-1, Pérez 1-0, Scrubb 2-0, Bard 3-0, Andriese 1-1. HBP_Bundy (Toro), Raley (Simmons). WP_Scrubb. PB_Briceño (1).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_4:27.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.