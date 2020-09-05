Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5

September 5, 2020 1:53 am
 
< a min read
      
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 5 13 4 Totals 35 6 7 6
Springer cf 5 1 2 0 Simmons ss 5 1 2 1
Reddick rf 6 0 1 1 Trout cf 3 2 2 2
Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0
Straw pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0 Ward rf-lf 4 0 1 0
Tucker lf 5 0 2 2 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 2
Correa ss 5 0 2 1 Barreto lf 4 0 0 0
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 Adell rf 1 0 0 0
Díaz 2b 5 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0
Maldonado c 5 1 1 0 Briceño c 3 0 0 0
Stubbs pr-c 0 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0
Houston 000 200 003 00 5
Los Angeles 301 001 000 01 6

E_Briceño (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (12), Correa (7), Tucker 2 (8), Díaz (1), Springer (5). HR_Trout (14), Walsh (1). SB_Straw (6). SF_Walsh (1). S_Rengifo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. 0 2 3 3 3 0
Garcia 4 1-3 1 1 1 3 2
Pérez 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2
Scrubb 2 1-3 0 0 0 3 3
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2
Raley L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Bundy 7 6 2 2 1 8
Mayers H,4 2-3 3 0 0 0 2
Bard H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Buttrey H,2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Andriese W,2-2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

McCullers Jr. pitched to 5 batters in the 1st.

HBP_Bundy (Toro), Raley (Simmons). WP_Scrubb.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_4:27.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US