L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

September 10, 2020 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 11 6 4 7
Simmons ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .317
Thaiss dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .143
Trout cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .296
Rendon 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .297
Walsh 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .229
Stassi c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .241
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173
Ward lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .265
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 15
Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .224
Odor 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .138
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Solak lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Guzmán 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Dietrich dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .159
Tejeda ss 3 0 2 1 0 1 .259
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189
Los Angeles 300 011 100_6 11 0
Texas 100 000 010_2 4 1

E_Tejeda (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 4. 2B_Simmons (5), Rendon (7). 3B_Walsh (1), Taveras (1), Tejeda (1). HR_Walsh (3), off Gibson; Trout (16), off Gibson. RBIs_Walsh 3 (8), Trout (39), Simmons (7), Stassi (12), Odor (12), Tejeda (5). SB_Ward (1), Tejeda (3). SF_Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons, Stassi, Trout); Texas 3 (Odor 2, Guzmán). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Texas 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rengifo, Odor, Solak. GIDP_Thaiss, Rengifo.

DP_Texas 3 (Guzmán, Tejeda, Guzmán; Gallo, Guzmán, Gallo; Tejeda, Guzmán).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 5-2 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 12 105 2.48
Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.81
Buttrey 1 0 0 0 1 2 28 4.91
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 1-5 5 2-3 10 5 5 3 3 102 6.14
Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.23
Hearn 2 1 1 1 0 2 27 5.25
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 1-0, Goody 1-0. WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04.

