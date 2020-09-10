L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 11 6 4 7 Simmons ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .317 Thaiss dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .143 Trout cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .296 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .297 Walsh 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .229 Stassi c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .241 Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .173 Ward lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .265 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 2 15 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .224 Odor 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .138 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Solak lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Guzmán 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Dietrich dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .159 Tejeda ss 3 0 2 1 0 1 .259 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189

Los Angeles 300 011 100_6 11 0 Texas 100 000 010_2 4 1

E_Tejeda (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 4. 2B_Simmons (5), Rendon (7). 3B_Walsh (1), Taveras (1), Tejeda (1). HR_Walsh (3), off Gibson; Trout (16), off Gibson. RBIs_Walsh 3 (8), Trout (39), Simmons (7), Stassi (12), Odor (12), Tejeda (5). SB_Ward (1), Tejeda (3). SF_Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons, Stassi, Trout); Texas 3 (Odor 2, Guzmán). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Texas 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rengifo, Odor, Solak. GIDP_Thaiss, Rengifo.

DP_Texas 3 (Guzmán, Tejeda, Guzmán; Gallo, Guzmán, Gallo; Tejeda, Guzmán).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 5-2 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 12 105 2.48 Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.81 Buttrey 1 0 0 0 1 2 28 4.91

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 1-5 5 2-3 10 5 5 3 3 102 6.14 Goody 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.23 Hearn 2 1 1 1 0 2 27 5.25 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 1-0, Goody 1-0. WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:04.

