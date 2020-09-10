L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|4
|7
|
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Thaiss dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.229
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|15
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.138
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Solak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Dietrich dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.159
|Tejeda ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Los Angeles
|300
|011
|100_6
|11
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|010_2
|4
|1
E_Tejeda (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 4. 2B_Simmons (5), Rendon (7). 3B_Walsh (1), Taveras (1), Tejeda (1). HR_Walsh (3), off Gibson; Trout (16), off Gibson. RBIs_Walsh 3 (8), Trout (39), Simmons (7), Stassi (12), Odor (12), Tejeda (5). SB_Ward (1), Tejeda (3). SF_Stassi.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons, Stassi, Trout); Texas 3 (Odor 2, Guzmán). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Texas 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rengifo, Odor, Solak. GIDP_Thaiss, Rengifo.
DP_Texas 3 (Guzmán, Tejeda, Guzmán; Gallo, Guzmán, Gallo; Tejeda, Guzmán).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 5-2
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|12
|105
|2.48
|Mayers
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.81
|Buttrey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.91
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 1-5
|5
|2-3
|10
|5
|5
|3
|3
|102
|6.14
|Goody
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.23
|Hearn
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|5.25
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 1-0, Goody 1-0. WP_Hearn.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:04.
