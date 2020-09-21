L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|2
|6
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.183
|Solak lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Tejeda ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|7
|5
|9
|
|Fletcher 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.312
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Rengifo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Ohtani dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.193
|Upton lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.206
|Adell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Ward rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Texas
|111
|002
|000_5
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|700
|00x_8
|8
|0
E_Tejeda (3). LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Tejeda (4), Solak (10). 3B_Trout (2). HR_Kiner-Falefa (3), off Bundy; Dietrich (5), off Milner; Walsh (8), off Gibson. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (8), Tejeda (7), Solak (21), Dietrich 2 (8), Stassi 2 (17), Simmons (10), Walsh 4 (23). SB_Solak (6), Taveras (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis, Odor); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Ward). RISP_Texas 3 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Dietrich, Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Stassi. GIDP_Simmons, Stassi.
DP_Texas 2 (Tejeda, Odor, Dietrich; Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Dietrich).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 2-6
|4
|
|5
|8
|7
|4
|4
|78
|5.87
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.06
|Evans
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.50
|Goody
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|6.75
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.31
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 6-3
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|101
|3.29
|Milner
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|7.15
|Andriese, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.76
|Mayers, S, 1-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.67
HBP_Gibson (Upton).
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, John Libka; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:00.
