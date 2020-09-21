Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

September 21, 2020 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 5 2 6
Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .214
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .295
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .183
Solak lf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .268
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Tejeda ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Dietrich 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .211
Mathis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 8 7 5 9
Fletcher 2b-3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .314
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .312
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .291
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .277
Rengifo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Ohtani dh 2 2 0 0 2 2 .193
Upton lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .206
Adell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Ward rf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .293
Stassi c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .256
Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .297
Texas 111 002 000_5 7 1
Los Angeles 010 700 00x_8 8 0

E_Tejeda (3). LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Tejeda (4), Solak (10). 3B_Trout (2). HR_Kiner-Falefa (3), off Bundy; Dietrich (5), off Milner; Walsh (8), off Gibson. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (8), Tejeda (7), Solak (21), Dietrich 2 (8), Stassi 2 (17), Simmons (10), Walsh 4 (23). SB_Solak (6), Taveras (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis, Odor); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Ward). RISP_Texas 3 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Dietrich, Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Stassi. GIDP_Simmons, Stassi.

DP_Texas 2 (Tejeda, Odor, Dietrich; Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Dietrich).

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 2-6 4 5 8 7 4 4 78 5.87
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.06
Evans 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.50
Goody 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 6.75
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.31
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 6-3 5 5 3 3 2 3 101 3.29
Milner 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 7.15
Andriese, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.76
Mayers, S, 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 20 1.67

HBP_Gibson (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, John Libka; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:00.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally