L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|10
|9
|12
|9
|
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.322
|Pollock dh
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.217
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.201
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Lux 2b
|5
|3
|3
|5
|1
|2
|.219
|Ríos 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.209
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|9
|10
|9
|2
|7
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.201
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Vogt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Mathisen ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.151
|Locastro cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|400
|4_10
|10
|2
|Arizona
|005
|001
|000
|3_9
|10
|2
a-struck out for Vogt in the 6th.
E_Lux (2), Barnes (1), Bergen (1), Escobar (4). LOB_Los Angeles 15, Arizona 5. 2B_Ríos (4), Escobar (4). HR_Lux (1), off Weaver; Lux (2), off López; Varsho (2), off Buehler; Calhoun (9), off Buehler; Walker (6), off Jansen. RBIs_Lux 5 (5), Taylor (17), Ríos 2 (9), Betts (32), Varsho (4), Marte (14), Walker 3 (27), Calhoun 2 (22), Peralta 2 (26). SB_Locastro (3), Bellinger 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Muncy, Taylor, Seager, Barnes, Ríos, Pollock); Arizona 2 (Varsho, Mathisen). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 17; Arizona 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bellinger, Marte. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|2
|2-3
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|61
|3.86
|González
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.38
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.42
|Kolarek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|0.68
|Treinen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.37
|Wood
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.26
|Jansen W,3-0
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|31
|1.96
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|86
|7.12
|Bergen
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|0.00
|Mella H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.50
|Rondón H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|8.36
|Mantiply
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|19
|15.43
|Crichton BS,0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|3.15
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|6.32
|López L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|13
|6.59
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0, Bergen 1-1, Mella 3-0, Crichton 2-2, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off López (Muncy). HBP_Crichton (Taylor), Wood (Calhoun). WP_Kolarek, Crichton(2), Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_4:25.
