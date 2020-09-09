L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 10 10 9 12 9 Betts rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .310 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 2 1 .322 Pollock dh 6 2 1 0 0 2 .279 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .217 Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .201 Taylor lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .262 Lux 2b 5 3 3 5 1 2 .219 Ríos 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .209 Barnes c 4 0 1 0 2 0 .268

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 9 10 9 2 7 Rojas ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .192 Marte 2b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .290 Walker 1b 5 2 1 3 0 1 .281 Calhoun rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .201 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .211 Peralta lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .283 Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Mathisen ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Varsho c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .151 Locastro cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238

Los Angeles 010 010 400 4_10 10 2 Arizona 005 001 000 3_9 10 2

a-struck out for Vogt in the 6th.

E_Lux (2), Barnes (1), Bergen (1), Escobar (4). LOB_Los Angeles 15, Arizona 5. 2B_Ríos (4), Escobar (4). HR_Lux (1), off Weaver; Lux (2), off López; Varsho (2), off Buehler; Calhoun (9), off Buehler; Walker (6), off Jansen. RBIs_Lux 5 (5), Taylor (17), Ríos 2 (9), Betts (32), Varsho (4), Marte (14), Walker 3 (27), Calhoun 2 (22), Peralta 2 (26). SB_Locastro (3), Bellinger 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Muncy, Taylor, Seager, Barnes, Ríos, Pollock); Arizona 2 (Varsho, Mathisen). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 17; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Marte. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 2 2-3 4 5 2 0 2 61 3.86 González 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.38 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.42 Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 0.68 Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.37 Wood 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.26 Jansen W,3-0 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 31 1.96

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver 4 5 2 2 4 2 86 7.12 Bergen 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 24 0.00 Mella H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50 Rondón H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 8.36 Mantiply 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 19 15.43 Crichton BS,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.15 Ginkel 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 31 6.32 López L,0-1 1 1 4 2 1 0 13 6.59

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0, Bergen 1-1, Mella 3-0, Crichton 2-2, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off López (Muncy). HBP_Crichton (Taylor), Wood (Calhoun). WP_Kolarek, Crichton(2), Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_4:25.

