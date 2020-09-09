Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9

September 9, 2020 2:20 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 10 9 12 9
Betts rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .310
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 2 1 .322
Pollock dh 6 2 1 0 0 2 .279
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .217
Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .201
Taylor lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .262
Lux 2b 5 3 3 5 1 2 .219
Ríos 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .209
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 2 0 .268
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 9 10 9 2 7
Rojas ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .192
Marte 2b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .290
Walker 1b 5 2 1 3 0 1 .281
Calhoun rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .201
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .211
Peralta lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .283
Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Mathisen ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Varsho c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .151
Locastro cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Los Angeles 010 010 400 4_10 10 2
Arizona 005 001 000 3_9 10 2

a-struck out for Vogt in the 6th.

E_Lux (2), Barnes (1), Bergen (1), Escobar (4). LOB_Los Angeles 15, Arizona 5. 2B_Ríos (4), Escobar (4). HR_Lux (1), off Weaver; Lux (2), off López; Varsho (2), off Buehler; Calhoun (9), off Buehler; Walker (6), off Jansen. RBIs_Lux 5 (5), Taylor (17), Ríos 2 (9), Betts (32), Varsho (4), Marte (14), Walker 3 (27), Calhoun 2 (22), Peralta 2 (26). SB_Locastro (3), Bellinger 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Muncy, Taylor, Seager, Barnes, Ríos, Pollock); Arizona 2 (Varsho, Mathisen). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 17; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Marte. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 2 2-3 4 5 2 0 2 61 3.86
González 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.38
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.42
Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 0.68
Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.37
Wood 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.26
Jansen W,3-0 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 31 1.96
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver 4 5 2 2 4 2 86 7.12
Bergen 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 24 0.00
Mella H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50
Rondón H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 8.36
Mantiply 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 19 15.43
Crichton BS,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.15
Ginkel 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 31 6.32
López L,0-1 1 1 4 2 1 0 13 6.59

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0, Bergen 1-1, Mella 3-0, Crichton 2-2, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off López (Muncy). HBP_Crichton (Taylor), Wood (Calhoun). WP_Kolarek, Crichton(2), Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_4:25.

