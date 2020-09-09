Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9

September 9, 2020 2:20 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 10 10 9 Totals 40 9 10 9
Betts rf 6 0 1 1 Rojas ss 5 2 2 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Marte 2b 5 0 0 1
Pollock dh 6 2 1 0 Walker 1b 5 2 1 3
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 Calhoun rf 3 2 1 2
Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0
Taylor lf 4 2 1 1 Peralta lf 5 0 2 2
Lux 2b 5 3 3 5 Vogt dh 2 0 0 0
Ríos 3b 4 1 1 2 Mathisen ph-dh 3 0 0 0
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 Varsho c 4 1 1 1
Locastro cf 3 1 1 0
Los Angeles 010 010 400 4 10
Arizona 005 001 000 3 9

E_Lux (2), Barnes (1), Bergen (1), Escobar (4). DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 15, Arizona 5. 2B_Ríos (4), Escobar (4). HR_Lux 2 (2), Varsho (2), Calhoun (9), Walker (6). SB_Locastro (3), Bellinger 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 2 2-3 4 5 2 0 2
González 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 1
Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wood 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Jansen W,3-0 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1
Arizona
Weaver 4 5 2 2 4 2
Bergen 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Mella H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rondón H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3
Mantiply 1-3 1 3 3 2 0
Crichton BS,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Ginkel 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
López L,0-1 1 1 4 2 1 0

Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Crichton (Taylor), Wood (Calhoun). WP_Kolarek, Crichton(2), Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_4:25.

