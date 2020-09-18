Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

September 18, 2020 11:53 pm
 
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 15 17 15 Totals 36 6 11 6
Betts rf 5 3 2 3 Tapia dh 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 5 2 2 1 Story ss 3 0 1 0
Taylor lf 6 1 2 3 Hampson ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 4 2 1 1 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 5 2 3 3 Murphy ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Pollock dh 4 0 1 1 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0
McKinstry ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Wolters 2b 1 0 0 0
Ríos 3b 5 1 2 1 Pillar cf 4 2 2 0
Lux 2b 5 2 2 2 Fuentes 1b-lf 4 2 3 3
Barnes c 3 2 2 0 Dahl lf-rf 4 1 1 2
E.Díaz c 4 0 1 1
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 040 052 400 15
Colorado 030 003 000 6

E_McMahon (8), Murphy (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 3. 2B_Ríos (5), Taylor (10), Bellinger (6). 3B_Betts (1), Dahl (2). HR_Bellinger (11), Lux (3), Betts (16), Fuentes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Wood 2 5 3 3 0 2
Graterol 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 4 3 3 0 0
McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
White W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Castellani L,1-3 4 1-3 4 8 7 3 1
Hoffman 1 2-3 6 3 3 0 0
Davis 2-3 4 4 4 0 1
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tinoco 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1

Wood pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Floro pitched to 5 batters in the 6th, Kinley pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Castellani (Barnes). WP_Davis(2), Tinoco.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:24.

