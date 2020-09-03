Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

September 3, 2020 1:08 am
 
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 4 2
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 1
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0
Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 1 0 0
Rojas dh 3 0 1 0 Pederson dh 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 W.Smith c 3 0 1 1
Varsho cf 4 1 0 0 Ríos 3b 3 0 0 0
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0
Arizona 000 001 000 1 2
Los Angeles 000 000 001 2 3

E_Guerra (1), Betts (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Peralta (6), Seager (9). HR_Walker (5), Betts (12). S_Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 7 1 0 0 2 7
Crichton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Guerra, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 1-3 1 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Buehler 5 2 0 0 1 6
Ferguson 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0
González 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jansen, W, 2-0 1 0 1 0 2 1

Gallen pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Jansen (Marte). WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:11.

The Associated Press

