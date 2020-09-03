L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|5
|2
|4
|9
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.289
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Rojas dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|2
|8
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Ríos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000
|1_2
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|2_3
|4
|1
One out when winning run scored.
E_Guerra (1), Betts (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Peralta (6), Seager (9). HR_Walker (5), off Ferguson; Betts (12), off Ginkel. RBIs_Walker 2 (23), Betts (27), W.Smith (12). S_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Varsho 2, Ahmed, Escobar); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP_Arizona 0 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Ahmed 2, Pederson. GIDP_W.Smith.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|97
|1.80
|Crichton, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.06
|Ginkel, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|7.43
|Guerra, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.14
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|71
|3.60
|Ferguson
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|1.20
|Treinen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.10
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.57
|González
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.80
|Jansen, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|25
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, Treinen 2-0. HBP_Jansen (Marte). WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:11.
