L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

September 3, 2020 1:08 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 5 2 4 9
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .299
Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .289
Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Rojas dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Varsho cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .121
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 4 2 2 8
Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .302
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .205
Taylor lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .252
Pederson dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .193
W.Smith c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .208
Ríos 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Arizona 000 001 000 1_2 5 1
Los Angeles 000 000 001 2_3 4 1

One out when winning run scored.

E_Guerra (1), Betts (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Peralta (6), Seager (9). HR_Walker (5), off Ferguson; Betts (12), off Ginkel. RBIs_Walker 2 (23), Betts (27), W.Smith (12). S_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Varsho 2, Ahmed, Escobar); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP_Arizona 0 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Ahmed 2, Pederson. GIDP_W.Smith.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 7 1 0 0 2 7 97 1.80
Crichton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.06
Ginkel, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 7.43
Guerra, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 1-3 1 2 0 0 0 13 3.14
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 5 2 0 0 1 6 71 3.60
Ferguson 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 21 1.20
Treinen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.10
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.57
González 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.80
Jansen, W, 2-0 1 0 1 0 2 1 25 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, Treinen 2-0. HBP_Jansen (Marte). WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:11.

