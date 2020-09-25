L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 3 16 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .222 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .193 Canha dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .234

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 4 3 Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .293 Seager ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .325 Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .303 Ríos 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Smith c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .282 Bellinger cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .242 Pollock lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .263 Pederson dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175 a-Hernández ph-dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .227 Taylor 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .277

Oakland 000 000 010_1 3 0 Los Angeles 101 003 00x_5 8 0

a-singled for Pederson in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Turner (9), Smith (9), Bellinger (9). HR_Murphy (7), off McGee; Seager (15), off Fiers. RBIs_Murphy (14), Smith (21), Seager 2 (41), Hernández (20), Taylor (32). SB_Laureano (2). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Lamb); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy, Turner). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Laureano.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Taylor, Muncy).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, L, 6-3 5 5 2 2 1 3 80 4.58 Luzardo 3 3 3 3 3 0 54 4.12

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 4 1 0 0 1 6 65 3.44 Floro, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.62 Báez, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.38 Treinen 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 4.01 McGee 1 1 1 1 0 2 12 2.79 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.22

HBP_Fiers (Pederson). WP_Buehler, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.