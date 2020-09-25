L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|16
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.193
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|3
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Ríos 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Bellinger cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Pederson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|a-Hernández ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010_1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|003
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-singled for Pederson in the 6th.
LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Turner (9), Smith (9), Bellinger (9). HR_Murphy (7), off McGee; Seager (15), off Fiers. RBIs_Murphy (14), Smith (21), Seager 2 (41), Hernández (20), Taylor (32). SB_Laureano (2). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Lamb); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy, Turner). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Laureano.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Taylor, Muncy).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 6-3
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|80
|4.58
|Luzardo
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|54
|4.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|65
|3.44
|Floro, W, 3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.62
|Báez, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.38
|Treinen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|4.01
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|2.79
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.22
HBP_Fiers (Pederson). WP_Buehler, Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:50.
