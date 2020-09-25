On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 12:45 am
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 3 16
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .222
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .193
Canha dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 4 3
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .293
Seager ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .325
Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .303
Ríos 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Smith c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .282
Bellinger cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .242
Pollock lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .263
Pederson dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175
a-Hernández ph-dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .227
Taylor 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .277
Oakland 000 000 010_1 3 0
Los Angeles 101 003 00x_5 8 0

a-singled for Pederson in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Turner (9), Smith (9), Bellinger (9). HR_Murphy (7), off McGee; Seager (15), off Fiers. RBIs_Murphy (14), Smith (21), Seager 2 (41), Hernández (20), Taylor (32). SB_Laureano (2). SF_Seager.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Lamb); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy, Turner). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Laureano.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Taylor, Muncy).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, L, 6-3 5 5 2 2 1 3 80 4.58
Luzardo 3 3 3 3 3 0 54 4.12
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 4 1 0 0 1 6 65 3.44
Floro, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.62
Báez, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.38
Treinen 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 4.01
McGee 1 1 1 1 0 2 12 2.79
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.22

HBP_Fiers (Pederson). WP_Buehler, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment