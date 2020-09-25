On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 12:47 am
< a min read
      
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 31 5 8 5
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 0
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 1 1 2
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 0 2 0
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Ríos 3b 0 0 0 0
Canha dh 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 Smith c 4 1 2 1
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 2 1 1 0
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 1 0 0
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 Pederson dh 1 0 0 0
Hernández ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Taylor 2b 3 0 0 1
Oakland 000 000 010 1
Los Angeles 101 003 00x 5

DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Turner (9), Smith (9), Bellinger (9). HR_Murphy (7), Seager (15). SB_Laureano (2). SF_Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers L,6-3 5 5 2 2 1 3
Luzardo 3 3 3 3 3 0
Los Angeles
Buehler 4 1 0 0 1 6
Floro W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Báez H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Treinen 1 1 0 0 1 3
McGee 1 1 1 1 0 2
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Fiers (Pederson). WP_Buehler, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50.

