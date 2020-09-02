L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|An.Young dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.138
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|8
|7
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.311
|Pollock dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.259
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Ríos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Arizona
|001
|000
|002_3
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|101
|022
|00x_6
|8
|0
E_Ahmed (5), Escobar (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Pollock (9), Taylor 2 (6), Seager (8). HR_Kelly (2), off Urías; Ahmed (4), off Alexander. RBIs_Kelly (8), Ahmed 2 (19), Taylor 4 (13), Hernández (12), Ríos (7). SF_Hernández, Ríos.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Escobar); Los Angeles 6 (Hernández, Pollock, Lux, W.Smith, Taylor). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Hernández.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Al.Young L,1-2
|5
|
|6
|4
|2
|5
|4
|89
|4.50
|Payamps
|2
|
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|41
|4.50
|Mella
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías W,3-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|78
|3.27
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.55
|Wood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|6.75
|Alexander
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|2.92
|Jansen S,10-11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.20
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0. IBB_off Mella (Muncy). HBP_Wood (Locastro). PB_Kelly (2).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:46.
