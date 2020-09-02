Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

September 2, 2020 12:42 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 2 9
Locastro lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .202
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .207
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242
An.Young dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .211
Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .138
Kelly c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .194
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 8 7
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .296
Seager ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .311
Pollock dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .267
Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .211
Taylor cf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .259
W.Smith c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .200
Hernández lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .208
Ríos 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Arizona 001 000 002_3 5 2
Los Angeles 101 022 00x_6 8 0

E_Ahmed (5), Escobar (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Pollock (9), Taylor 2 (6), Seager (8). HR_Kelly (2), off Urías; Ahmed (4), off Alexander. RBIs_Kelly (8), Ahmed 2 (19), Taylor 4 (13), Hernández (12), Ríos (7). SF_Hernández, Ríos.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Escobar); Los Angeles 6 (Hernández, Pollock, Lux, W.Smith, Taylor). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Al.Young L,1-2 5 6 4 2 5 4 89 4.50
Payamps 2 1 2 1 2 2 41 4.50
Mella 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías W,3-0 6 4 1 1 0 5 78 3.27
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.55
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 6.75
Alexander 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 20 2.92
Jansen S,10-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.20

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0. IBB_off Mella (Muncy). HBP_Wood (Locastro). PB_Kelly (2).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:46.

