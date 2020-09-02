L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 2 9 Locastro lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .202 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .207 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242 An.Young dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .211 Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .138 Kelly c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .194

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 8 6 8 7 Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .296 Seager ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .311 Pollock dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .267 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .211 Taylor cf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .259 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .200 Hernández lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .208 Ríos 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143

Arizona 001 000 002_3 5 2 Los Angeles 101 022 00x_6 8 0

E_Ahmed (5), Escobar (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Pollock (9), Taylor 2 (6), Seager (8). HR_Kelly (2), off Urías; Ahmed (4), off Alexander. RBIs_Kelly (8), Ahmed 2 (19), Taylor 4 (13), Hernández (12), Ríos (7). SF_Hernández, Ríos.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Escobar); Los Angeles 6 (Hernández, Pollock, Lux, W.Smith, Taylor). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Al.Young L,1-2 5 6 4 2 5 4 89 4.50 Payamps 2 1 2 1 2 2 41 4.50 Mella 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías W,3-0 6 4 1 1 0 5 78 3.27 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.55 Wood 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 6.75 Alexander 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 20 2.92 Jansen S,10-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.20

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0. IBB_off Mella (Muncy). HBP_Wood (Locastro). PB_Kelly (2).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:46.

