L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

September 2, 2020 12:42 am
 
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 31 6 8 6
Locastro lf 3 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 3 2 1 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Pollock dh 5 1 2 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 4
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0
An.Young dh 3 0 0 0 Hernández lf 3 0 0 1
Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 Ríos 3b 3 0 0 1
Kelly c 3 1 1 1 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0
Arizona 001 000 002 3
Los Angeles 101 022 00x 6

E_Ahmed (5), Escobar (2). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Pollock (9), Taylor 2 (6), Seager (8). HR_Kelly (2), Ahmed (4). SF_Hernández (1), Ríos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Al.Young L,1-2 5 6 4 2 5 4
Payamps 2 1 2 1 2 2
Mella 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Urías W,3-0 6 4 1 1 0 5
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alexander 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Jansen S,10-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wood (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:46.

