Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

September 19, 2020 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 4 Totals 29 1 5 1
Betts rf 5 1 1 0 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 1 0
Turner dh 3 1 2 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 1
Bellinger cf 3 1 1 0 Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0
Taylor ss 3 1 2 3 Pillar cf 3 0 2 0
Pollock lf 4 1 1 1 Fuentes 1b 3 0 0 0
Ríos 3b 4 0 0 0 Kemp dh 3 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0
Barnes c 3 1 0 0 Butera c 2 0 0 0
McMahon ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 200 100 300 6
Colorado 100 000 000 1

E_Givens (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Turner (8), Tapia (4), Pillar (2). 3B_Taylor (2). HR_Taylor (7), Pollock (12). SB_Tapia (6), Barnes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,6-2 7 4 1 1 0 6
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
C.González L,0-2 5 4 3 3 1 2
Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Givens 1 2 3 2 0 0
Ramos 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Givens (Barnes). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

Advertisement

T_2:32. A_0 (50,445).

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor