L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

September 23, 2020 1:16 am
 
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 5 1 Totals 33 7 11 7
La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 2 1 0
Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 Seager ss 3 2 3 2
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 2
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 2 0 2 1
Canha cf 4 0 2 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 Taylor 2b 4 1 1 1
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Pederson dh 4 0 1 0
Kemp 2b 2 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 1 1 1
Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Ríos 3b 4 0 1 0
Orf 2b 0 0 0 0
Machín ph 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 1 0 0
Oakland 101 000 000 2
Los Angeles 102 210 10x 7

E_Olson (1), Seager (6). DP_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Lamb (3), Bellinger (8), Ríos (6). HR_Grossman (6), Muncy (11), Taylor (8), Pollock (13), Seager (14). SB_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas L,3-5 4 7 5 5 1 3
McFarland 1 2 1 1 1 0
Wendelken 2 1 1 0 2 2
Weems 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
May W,2-1 5 3 2 2 3 5
González 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Floro H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 2

McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Floro pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Montas, May.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:18.

