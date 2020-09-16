Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

September 16, 2020 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 8 7 Totals 32 5 6 5
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Turner dh 3 2 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1
McKinstry ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 Myers rf 4 1 1 0
Smith c 4 1 2 3 Moreland 1b 4 1 0 0
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 Oña dh 2 1 0 0
Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 Castro c 3 0 1 1
Hernández cf 1 0 0 0 Mejía ph 1 0 0 0
Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 Profar lf 3 1 2 3
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 012 031 000 7
San Diego 010 000 211 5

E_Lux (3), Cronenworth (3), Castro (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Muncy (4), Smith (7), Myers (13), Castro (4). HR_Pollock (11), Taylor (6), Profar (7), Machado (14). SB_Betts 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Graterol 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Kolarek W,3-0 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
May H,1 5 1-3 3 3 1 1 6
González H,1 1 0 1 1 0 1
Báez S,2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Morejon L,2-1 2 2 2 1 0 3
Altavilla 2-3 0 1 0 1 0
Lucchesi 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Perdomo 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Richards 1 1 1 1 1 1
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1

González pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Morejon pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

HBP_González (Oña). WP_Altavilla, Richards.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:25.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays