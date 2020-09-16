L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|8
|7
|3
|10
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|a-McKinstry ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.199
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.310
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Hernández cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|4
|8
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Oña dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.270
|Los Angeles
|012
|031
|000_7
|8
|1
|San Diego
|010
|000
|211_5
|6
|2
a-struck out for Turner in the 9th. b-lined out for Castro in the 9th.
E_Lux (3), Cronenworth (3), Castro (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Muncy (4), Smith (7), Myers (13), Castro (4). HR_Pollock (11), off Morejon; Taylor (6), off Richards; Profar (7), off May; Machado (14), off May. RBIs_Pollock (25), Muncy (22), Smith 3 (18), Bellinger (24), Taylor (24), Castro (3), Profar 3 (24), Machado (41). SB_Betts 2 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Muncy, Bellinger, Pollock, Turner); San Diego 2 (Grisham). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; San Diego 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Turner, Moreland. GIDP_Cronenworth, Tatis Jr..
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Bellinger; Seager, Lux, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graterol
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|3.32
|Kolarek, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|0.57
|May, H, 1
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|83
|2.68
|González, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
|Báez, S, 2-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.15
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morejon, L, 2-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|38
|2.84
|Altavilla
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Lucchesi
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.94
|Perdomo
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|5.71
|Hill
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.37
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.05
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.70
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-1, Báez 1-1, Altavilla 1-0, Lucchesi 2-2, Hill 2-2. HBP_González (Oña). WP_Altavilla, Richards.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:25.
