L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 8 7 3 10 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .306 Seager ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301 Turner dh 3 2 0 0 1 1 .290 a-McKinstry ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .199 Smith c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .310 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .216 Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .278 Hernández cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .277 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 6 5 4 8 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .267 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .314 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Moreland 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .159 Oña dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Castro c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250 b-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Profar lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .270

Los Angeles 012 031 000_7 8 1 San Diego 010 000 211_5 6 2

a-struck out for Turner in the 9th. b-lined out for Castro in the 9th.

E_Lux (3), Cronenworth (3), Castro (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Muncy (4), Smith (7), Myers (13), Castro (4). HR_Pollock (11), off Morejon; Taylor (6), off Richards; Profar (7), off May; Machado (14), off May. RBIs_Pollock (25), Muncy (22), Smith 3 (18), Bellinger (24), Taylor (24), Castro (3), Profar 3 (24), Machado (41). SB_Betts 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Muncy, Bellinger, Pollock, Turner); San Diego 2 (Grisham). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; San Diego 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Turner, Moreland. GIDP_Cronenworth, Tatis Jr..

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Bellinger; Seager, Lux, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Graterol 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 3.32 Kolarek, W, 3-0 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 14 0.57 May, H, 1 5 1-3 3 3 1 1 6 83 2.68 González, H, 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 14 1.59 Báez, S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.15

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morejon, L, 2-1 2 2 2 1 0 3 38 2.84 Altavilla 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 14 0.00 Lucchesi 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 7.94 Perdomo 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 28 5.71 Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.86 Richards 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.37 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.05 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-1, Báez 1-1, Altavilla 1-0, Lucchesi 2-2, Hill 2-2. HBP_González (Oña). WP_Altavilla, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:25.

