Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

September 16, 2020 7:54 pm
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 8 7 3 10
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .306
Seager ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301
Turner dh 3 2 0 0 1 1 .290
a-McKinstry ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .199
Smith c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .310
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .216
Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .278
Hernández cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .277
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 6 5 4 8
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .267
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .314
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298
Moreland 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .159
Oña dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Castro c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250
b-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Profar lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .270
Los Angeles 012 031 000_7 8 1
San Diego 010 000 211_5 6 2

a-struck out for Turner in the 9th. b-lined out for Castro in the 9th.

E_Lux (3), Cronenworth (3), Castro (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Muncy (4), Smith (7), Myers (13), Castro (4). HR_Pollock (11), off Morejon; Taylor (6), off Richards; Profar (7), off May; Machado (14), off May. RBIs_Pollock (25), Muncy (22), Smith 3 (18), Bellinger (24), Taylor (24), Castro (3), Profar 3 (24), Machado (41). SB_Betts 2 (9).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Muncy, Bellinger, Pollock, Turner); San Diego 2 (Grisham). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; San Diego 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Turner, Moreland. GIDP_Cronenworth, Tatis Jr..

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Bellinger; Seager, Lux, Bellinger).

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graterol 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 3.32
Kolarek, W, 3-0 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 14 0.57
May, H, 1 5 1-3 3 3 1 1 6 83 2.68
González, H, 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 14 1.59
Báez, S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.15
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morejon, L, 2-1 2 2 2 1 0 3 38 2.84
Altavilla 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 14 0.00
Lucchesi 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 7.94
Perdomo 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 28 5.71
Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.86
Richards 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.37
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.05
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-1, Báez 1-1, Altavilla 1-0, Lucchesi 2-2, Hill 2-2. HBP_González (Oña). WP_Altavilla, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:25.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays