L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Reddick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Toro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Mayfield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|0
|8
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Taylor 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Houston
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|040
|03x_8
|12
|0
LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Bregman (10), Taylor (8), Seager (11), Smith (6). HR_Springer (9), off Floro; Pollock (10), off Greinke; Betts (15), off Greinke; Taylor (5), off Sneed. RBIs_Springer (24), Pollock (24), Hernández 2 (18), Betts 2 (35), Taylor 3 (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Straw, Brantley, Mayfield); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Pederson). RISP_Houston 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Toro. GIDP_Pederson.
DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Correa).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 3-2
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|65
|3.77
|Javier
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|35
|3.22
|Raley
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|5.25
|Sneed
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|6.46
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.06
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|González, W, 3-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.12
|McGee, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.81
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.80
|Wood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.32
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.95
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Sneed 2-2. HBP_Wood (Toro). WP_González.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:52.
