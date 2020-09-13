Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

September 13, 2020 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 10
Springer rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Reddick dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239
Toro 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .146
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Mayfield 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 12 8 0 8
Betts rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .301
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .317
Pollock lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .282
Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .195
Smith c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .303
Bellinger 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .218
Taylor 2b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .280
Pederson dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Hernández cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .241
Houston 000 001 000_1 4 0
Los Angeles 100 040 03x_8 12 0

LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Bregman (10), Taylor (8), Seager (11), Smith (6). HR_Springer (9), off Floro; Pollock (10), off Greinke; Betts (15), off Greinke; Taylor (5), off Sneed. RBIs_Springer (24), Pollock (24), Hernández 2 (18), Betts 2 (35), Taylor 3 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Straw, Brantley, Mayfield); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Pederson). RISP_Houston 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Toro. GIDP_Pederson.

DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Correa).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 3-2 5 8 5 5 0 3 65 3.77
Javier 2 1 0 0 0 5 35 3.22
Raley 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 23 5.25
Sneed 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 6.46
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 3 12 3.06
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
González, W, 3-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 1.12
McGee, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.81
Floro 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 1.80
Wood 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 4.32
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.95
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Sneed 2-2. HBP_Wood (Toro). WP_González.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:52.

