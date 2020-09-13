L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reddick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Toro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Houston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|040
|03x
|—
|8
DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Bregman (10), Taylor (8), Seager (11), Smith (6). HR_Springer (9), Pollock (10), Betts (15), Taylor (5).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke L,3-2
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Javier
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Raley
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sneed
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|González W,3-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Wood (Toro). WP_González.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:52.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.