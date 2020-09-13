Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

September 13, 2020 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 35 8 12 8
Springer rf 4 1 1 1 Betts rf 4 1 1 2
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 1 1 1
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 4 1 1 0
Reddick dh 4 0 0 0 Smith c 4 1 2 0
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Bellinger 1b 4 1 2 0
Toro 1b 2 0 0 0 Taylor 2b 4 2 3 3
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Pederson dh 4 0 0 0
Mayfield 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernández cf 3 1 1 2
Houston 000 001 000 1
Los Angeles 100 040 03x 8

DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Bregman (10), Taylor (8), Seager (11), Smith (6). HR_Springer (9), Pollock (10), Betts (15), Taylor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke L,3-2 5 8 5 5 0 3
Javier 2 1 0 0 0 5
Raley 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Sneed 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 3
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 0
González W,3-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
McGee H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 1 1 1 0 1
Wood 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wood (Toro). WP_González.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:52.

