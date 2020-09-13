Listen Live Sports

L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17

September 13, 2020 11:24 pm
 
Dallas 0 14 3 0 17
L.A. Rams 7 6 7 0 20

First Quarter

LAR_M.Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 11:37.

Second Quarter

Dal_Elliott 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 12:24.

LAR_FG Sloman 35, 8:42.

LAR_FG Sloman 31, 1:56.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), :17.

Third Quarter

LAR_M.Brown 2 run (Sloman kick), 5:33.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 33, 1:50.

A_0.

___

Dal LAR
First downs 24 23
Total Net Yards 380 422
Rushes-yards 27-136 40-153
Passing 266 275
Punt Returns 1-20 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-48 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 20-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 1-6
Punts 4-39.0 3-47.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-50 5-34
Time of Possession 24:22 35:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 22-96, Prescott 3-30, Pollard 2-10. L.A. Rams, Brown 18-79, Akers 14-39, Goff 4-15, Woods 1-14, Henderson 3-6.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 25-39-0-266. L.A. Rams, Goff 20-31-1-275.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 10-81, Lamb 5-59, Gallup 3-50, Elliott 3-31, Pollard 2-22, Jarwin 1-12, Schultz 1-11. L.A. Rams, Woods 6-105, Kupp 4-40, Higbee 3-40, Brown 3-31, Jefferson 1-31, Reynolds 1-17, Everett 1-7, Akers 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 53. L.A. Rams, Sloman 29.

