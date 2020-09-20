Listen Live Sports

L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

September 20, 2020 4:17 pm
 
L.A. Rams 14 7 3 13 37
Philadelphia 3 13 0 3 19

First Quarter

LAR_Higbee 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 11:15.

Phi_FG Elliott 38, 6:42.

LAR_Woods 5 run (Sloman kick), 1:48.

Second Quarter

LAR_Higbee 3 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 12:15.

Phi_Wentz 1 run (run failed), 6:10.

Phi_Sanders 5 run (Elliott kick), :35.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Sloman 30, 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 33, 12:07.

LAR_Higbee 28 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 10:53.

LAR_Henderson 2 run (kick blocked), 3:37.

A_0.

___

LAR Phi
First downs 30 25
Total Net Yards 449 363
Rushes-yards 39-191 26-121
Passing 258 242
Punt Returns 1-8 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-19 3-61
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-27-0 26-43-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 0-0
Punts 2-48.0 2-60.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-24 5-30
Time of Possession 31:13 28:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-81, Brown 11-47, Kupp 2-19, Woods 3-19, Akers 3-13, Goff 7-13, Jefferson 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Sanders 20-95, Scott 4-19, Wentz 2-7.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 20-27-0-267. Philadelphia, Wentz 26-43-2-242.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 5-81, Higbee 5-54, Jefferson 4-45, Henderson 2-40, Reynolds 2-33, Woods 2-14. Philadelphia, D.Jackson 6-64, Ertz 5-42, Reagor 4-41, Goedert 4-30, Sanders 3-36, Scott 3-24, Ward 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

