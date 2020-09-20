L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

|L.A. Rams
|14
|7
|3
|13
|—
|37
|Philadelphia
|3
|13
|0
|3
|—
|19
First Quarter
LAR_Higbee 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 11:15.
Phi_FG Elliott 38, 6:42.
LAR_Woods 5 run (Sloman kick), 1:48.
Second Quarter
LAR_Higbee 3 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 12:15.
Phi_Wentz 1 run (run failed), 6:10.
Phi_Sanders 5 run (Elliott kick), :35.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Sloman 30, 2:14.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 33, 12:07.
LAR_Higbee 28 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 10:53.
LAR_Henderson 2 run (kick blocked), 3:37.
A_0.
|LAR
|Phi
|First downs
|30
|25
|Total Net Yards
|449
|363
|Rushes-yards
|39-191
|26-121
|Passing
|258
|242
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|3-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-27-0
|26-43-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|0-0
|Punts
|2-48.0
|2-60.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-24
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|31:13
|28:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-81, Brown 11-47, Kupp 2-19, Woods 3-19, Akers 3-13, Goff 7-13, Jefferson 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Sanders 20-95, Scott 4-19, Wentz 2-7.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 20-27-0-267. Philadelphia, Wentz 26-43-2-242.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 5-81, Higbee 5-54, Jefferson 4-45, Henderson 2-40, Reynolds 2-33, Woods 2-14. Philadelphia, D.Jackson 6-64, Ertz 5-42, Reagor 4-41, Goedert 4-30, Sanders 3-36, Scott 3-24, Ward 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
