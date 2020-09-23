Lakers take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -6; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Lakers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last meeting 114-106. Jamal Murray scored 28 points to lead Denver to the victory and LeBron James totaled 30 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Nuggets are 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 29-9 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Lakers have gone 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 30-5 record against opponents below .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 23.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers averaging 26.1 points and has added 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. James is averaging 26.6 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 107.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 47.3% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 113.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

Lakers: Dion Waiters: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

