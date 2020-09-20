Listen Live Sports

Langlois, 3-time Cup winner with Canadiens, dies at 85

September 20, 2020 9:08 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Albert Langlois, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 85.

The team announced the death Sunday.

Langlois played four seasons with the Canadiens from 1957 to 1961, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in ’58, ‘59 and ’60. The defenseman also played three seasons with the New York Rangers, two with the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 497 NHL games from 1957 to 1966.

Langlois had 21 goals and 91 assists.

