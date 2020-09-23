Listen Live Sports

Larentowicz, Atlanta beats FC Dallas 1-0 to end winless skid

September 23, 2020 9:09 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Larentowicz scored on a penalty kick and Atlanta United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night to win end a six-game winless streak.

Larentowicz converted from the spot in the 55th minute after FC Dallas’ Matt Hedges was called for a hand ball in the area. The 38-year-old Larentowicz has two goals and an assist in the last three games after managing only three goals and five assists in the previous four seasons combined.

Brad Guzan, who had allowed nine goals on 18 shots over the last four games, had one save for his third shutout of the season for Atlanta (4-7-2).

Dallas (5-3-4) attempted just six shots and was shutout for the first time since a 0-0 tie at Houston on Aug. 21. It had won three in a row.

