Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89

September 10, 2020 10:05 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (104)

McCoughtry 7-11 5-5 22, Wilson 9-19 2-4 20, Swords 0-1 2-2 2, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, McBride 7-15 2-2 21, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 3-7 2-3 8, Robinson 4-7 2-2 12, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 6-13 5-5 17. Totals 37-75 20-23 104.

MINNESOTA (89)

Carleton 1-6 0-0 3, Collier 7-14 0-0 17, Dantas 4-11 2-2 12, Dangerfield 7-16 9-9 24, Sims 4-7 1-1 10, Herbert Harrigan 2-4 0-0 4, McCall 3-4 0-0 6, Banham 2-7 0-1 5, Johnson 3-3 1-1 8. Totals 33-72 13-14 89.

Las Vegas 25 31 25 23 104
Minnesota 29 25 15 20 89

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 10-18 (McBride 5-7, McCoughtry 3-4, Robinson 2-3, Hamby 0-2), Minnesota 10-29 (Collier 3-3, Dantas 2-6, Sims 1-2, Dangerfield 1-4, Banham 1-5, Carleton 1-5, Herbert Harrigan 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 37 (Hamby 11), Minnesota 33 (Collier 11). Assists_Las Vegas 31 (Hamby, McCoughtry, Robinson 6), Minnesota 24 (Carleton, Collier, Sims 5). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Minnesota 16.

The Associated Press

