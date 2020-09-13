Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30

|Las Vegas
|7
|10
|10
|7
|—
|34
|Carolina
|9
|6
|0
|15
|—
|30
First Quarter
Car_FG Slye 47, 10:02.
Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 5:47.
Car_McCaffrey 6 run (kick failed), :57.
Second Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 20, 8:13.
Car_FG Slye 46, 5:03.
Las_Agholor 23 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:54.
Car_FG Slye 31, :00.
Third Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 54, 9:38.
Las_Jacobs 7 run (Carlson kick), 5:29.
Fourth Quarter
Car_McCaffrey 3 run (Slye kick), 12:32.
Car_Anderson 75 pass from Bridgewater (Anderson pass from Bridgewater), 8:29.
Las_Jacobs 6 run (Carlson kick), 4:08.
A_0.
___
|
|Las
|Car
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|372
|388
|Rushes-yards
|31-133
|30-128
|Passing
|239
|270
|Punt Returns
|2-37
|2-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-109
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-30-0
|22-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-10
|Punts
|3-42.3
|2-60.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-40
|5-65
|Time of Possession
|31:12
|28:48
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 25-93, Booker 4-29, Ruggs 2-11. Carolina, McCaffrey 23-96, Bridgewater 4-26, Samuel 1-5, Armah 2-1.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 22-30-0-239. Carolina, Bridgewater 22-34-0-270.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 6-45, Jacobs 4-46, Ruggs 3-55, Booker 3-23, Renfrow 2-21, Agholor 1-23, Richard 1-15, Edwards 1-9, Witten 1-2. Carolina, Anderson 6-115, Samuel 5-38, Moore 4-54, McCaffrey 3-38, Thomas 2-16, Roberts 1-5, Manhertz 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
