Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30

September 13, 2020 7:25 pm
 
Las Vegas 7 10 10 7 34
Carolina 9 6 0 15 30

First Quarter

Car_FG Slye 47, 10:02.

Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 5:47.

Car_McCaffrey 6 run (kick failed), :57.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 20, 8:13.

Car_FG Slye 46, 5:03.

Las_Agholor 23 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:54.

Car_FG Slye 31, :00.

Third Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 54, 9:38.

Las_Jacobs 7 run (Carlson kick), 5:29.

Fourth Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 3 run (Slye kick), 12:32.

Car_Anderson 75 pass from Bridgewater (Anderson pass from Bridgewater), 8:29.

Las_Jacobs 6 run (Carlson kick), 4:08.

A_0.

___

Las Car
First downs 23 22
Total Net Yards 372 388
Rushes-yards 31-133 30-128
Passing 239 270
Punt Returns 2-37 2-29
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-109
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-30-0 22-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-10
Punts 3-42.3 2-60.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-40 5-65
Time of Possession 31:12 28:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 25-93, Booker 4-29, Ruggs 2-11. Carolina, McCaffrey 23-96, Bridgewater 4-26, Samuel 1-5, Armah 2-1.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 22-30-0-239. Carolina, Bridgewater 22-34-0-270.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 6-45, Jacobs 4-46, Ruggs 3-55, Booker 3-23, Renfrow 2-21, Agholor 1-23, Richard 1-15, Edwards 1-9, Witten 1-2. Carolina, Anderson 6-115, Samuel 5-38, Moore 4-54, McCaffrey 3-38, Thomas 2-16, Roberts 1-5, Manhertz 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

