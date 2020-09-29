Las Vegas 66, Connecticut 63

CONNECTICUT (63)

A.Thomas 11-18 0-0 22, Bonner 4-13 6-6 15, Jones 3-10 1-1 7, J.Thomas 4-15 1-2 9, January 2-9 0-0 5, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 1-3 0-0 2, Hiedeman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-71 8-9 63.

LAS VEGAS (66)

McCoughtry 6-16 6-7 20, Wilson 7-17 9-10 23, Swords 3-5 0-0 6, McBride 4-9 1-1 10, Robinson 2-11 3-4 7, Cannon 0-1 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 19-22 66.

Connecticut 30 15 9 9 — 63 Las Vegas 17 22 14 13 — 66

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 3-19 (Hiedeman 1-2, Bonner 1-3, January 1-5, J.Thomas 0-7), Las Vegas 3-9 (McCoughtry 2-3, McBride 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (Jones 12), Las Vegas 41 (Wilson 11). Assists_Connecticut 19 (Bonner 6), Las Vegas 16 (McBride, Wilson 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Las Vegas 15.

