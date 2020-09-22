Las Vegas 83, Connecticut 75

CONNECTICUT (75)

A.Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Bonner 10-26 0-0 23, Jones 5-10 0-0 10, J.Thomas 5-8 0-0 10, January 7-13 3-3 20, Charles 0-1 4-4 4, Mompremier 1-5 0-0 2, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 2-2 0-0 4, Hiedeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 7-7 75.

LAS VEGAS (83)

McCoughtry 3-8 5-5 11, Wilson 13-19 3-6 29, Swords 2-3 0-0 4, McBride 5-11 1-1 11, Robinson 2-6 5-6 9, Hamby 3-6 5-8 11, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 3-9 2-2 8. Totals 31-65 21-28 83.

Connecticut 23 16 24 12 — 75 Las Vegas 21 17 21 24 — 83

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-20 (January 3-4, Bonner 3-12, J.Thomas 0-2), Las Vegas 0-4 (). Fouled Out_Connecticut 1 (Mompremier), Las Vegas None. Rebounds_Connecticut 31 (Mompremier 9), Las Vegas 30 (Wilson 7). Assists_Connecticut 15 (J.Thomas 4), Las Vegas 19 (Young 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 22, Las Vegas 18.

