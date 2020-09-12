Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70

September 12, 2020 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (84)

McCoughtry 8-15 1-1 18, Wilson 7-13 5-6 19, Swords 2-2 1-2 5, Allen 2-2 0-0 5, McBride 6-10 3-4 17, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 1-6 2-2 5, Robinson 3-5 3-4 9, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 15-19 84.

LOS ANGELES (70)

Ogwumike 11-18 0-0 24, Sykes 3-8 0-0 6, Parker 7-13 5-6 19, C.Gray 2-13 2-2 6, Cooper 1-7 0-0 3, Augustus 1-3 0-0 2, Anigwe 0-2 0-0 0, Gülich 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 4-4 10. Totals 27-72 11-12 70.

Las Vegas 21 22 21 20 84
Los Angeles 17 18 25 10 70

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-9 (McBride 2-3, Hamby 1-2, McCoughtry 1-2), Los Angeles 5-22 (Ogwumike 2-3, Williams 2-6, Cooper 1-5, C.Gray 0-3, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 8), Los Angeles 29 (Parker 10). Assists_Las Vegas 22 (McBride 6), Los Angeles 25 (C.Gray 11). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Los Angeles 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires