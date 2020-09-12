Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70

LAS VEGAS (84)
McCoughtry 8-15 1-1 18, Wilson 7-13 5-6 19, Swords 2-2 1-2 5, Allen 2-2 0-0 5, McBride 6-10 3-4 17, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 1-6 2-2 5, Robinson 3-5 3-4 9, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0, Young 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 15-19 84.
LOS ANGELES (70)
Ogwumike 11-18 0-0 24, Sykes 3-8 0-0 6, Parker 7-13 5-6 19, C.Gray 2-13 2-2 6, Cooper 1-7 0-0 3, Augustus 1-3 0-0 2, Anigwe 0-2 0-0 0, Gülich 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 4-4 10. Totals 27-72 11-12 70.
|Las Vegas
|21
|22
|21
|20
|—
|84
|Los Angeles
|17
|18
|25
|10
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-9 (McBride 2-3, Hamby 1-2, McCoughtry 1-2), Los Angeles 5-22 (Ogwumike 2-3, Williams 2-6, Cooper 1-5, C.Gray 0-3, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 8), Los Angeles 29 (Parker 10). Assists_Las Vegas 22 (McBride 6), Los Angeles 25 (C.Gray 11). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Los Angeles 16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.