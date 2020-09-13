Listen Live Sports

Las Vegas 86, Seattle 84

September 13, 2020 5:18 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (86)

McCoughtry 1-1 2-2 5, Wilson 9-18 5-8 23, Swords 0-3 3-4 3, Allen 1-2 0-1 2, McBride 3-11 2-2 10, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 8-15 3-4 23, Robinson 6-9 1-4 13, Rodgers 1-6 0-0 3, Young 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 30-69 18-27 86.

SEATTLE (84)

Clark 6-9 0-0 16, Russell 1-7 1-3 3, Howard 3-7 1-2 8, Canada 3-10 3-3 9, Loyd 9-21 10-12 30, Langhorne 0-0 0-0 0, Magbegor 3-6 0-0 6, Prince 3-5 0-0 7, Whitcomb 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 30-73 15-20 84.

Las Vegas 20 26 18 22 86
Seattle 27 17 22 18 84

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 8-19 (Hamby 4-6, McBride 2-5, Rodgers 1-5), Seattle 9-21 (Clark 4-6, Loyd 2-7, Howard 1-3, Whitcomb 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 37 (Swords 8), Seattle 35 (Russell 11). Assists_Las Vegas 25 (Hamby 8), Seattle 19 (Canada 5). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 19, Seattle 19.

