Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78

September 3, 2020 10:09 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (93)

McCoughtry 5-12 0-0 11, Wilson 10-13 4-4 24, Swords 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 5-9 2-2 14, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 9-16 0-0 20, Robinson 0-2 2-2 2, Rodgers 0-3 0-0 0, Young 8-12 4-4 20. Totals 38-73 12-12 93.

CONNECTICUT (78)

Bonner 5-10 11-12 22, Carson 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 6-7 2-2 14, Charles 3-9 3-4 9, January 2-4 0-0 4, Mompremier 3-8 0-0 6, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-5 1-2 7, Plaisance 2-6 2-2 7, Hiedeman 1-5 4-5 6, Holmes 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 25-61 24-29 78.

Las Vegas 22 21 28 22 93
Connecticut 16 20 25 17 78

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-12 (Hamby 2-2, McBride 2-3, McCoughtry 1-2, Rodgers 0-2), Connecticut 4-20 (Mosqueda-Lewis 2-3, Bonner 1-3, Plaisance 1-3, Carson 0-2, January 0-2, Charles 0-3, Hiedeman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 23 (Hamby, Wilson, Young 4), Connecticut 41 (Mompremier 16). Assists_Las Vegas 25 (Young 9), Connecticut 11 (January 5). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 18, Connecticut 17.

