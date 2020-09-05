Listen Live Sports

Laureano homers as Athletics beat Padres 8-4

September 5, 2020 8:42 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and the Oakland Athletics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Saturday.

Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double for the A’s, pounded 7-0 on Friday night as they returned to the field following four postponed games because of Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.

Manaea (3-2) allowed one run and four hits over five innings.

Austin Nola homered and Eric Hosmer had a run-scoring groundout, but San Diego lacked the same potent offense of a night earlier when Fernando Tatís Jr. homered and drove in three runs.

Padres right-hander Chris Paddack (3-4) permitted four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 4, CUBS 2, GAME 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, leading the Cardinals to the win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wainwright (4-0) allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one while improving to 4-0 for the first time in his career. The 6-foot-7 right-hander tossed a four-hitter in a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on his 39th birthday in his previous start.

Paul DeJong drove in two runs for St. Louis, which had dropped two in a row. Giovanny Gallegos got two outs for his third save.

NL Central-leading Chicago had won four of five. Ian Happ homered twice, but the rest of the lineup came up empty

Cubs right-hander Albert Alzolay (0-1) was pulled after he walked five in 2 2/3 innings in his third appearance this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

