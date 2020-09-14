Listen Live Sports

...

LEADING OFF: Padres host Dodgers; Twins in Chicago all week

September 14, 2020
 
2 min read
      

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

___

DIVISION DUST-UP

The Padres and Dodgers open their final series this season, perhaps San Diego’s best chance to close in on the eight-time reigning NL West champions. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.98) faces emerging Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.24) in the first of three games at Petco Park. Lamet’s only loss this season came against the Dodgers on Aug. 4.

WINDY WEEK

The Minnesota Twins begin a weeklong stay in Chicago, taking on a pair of first-place teams.

José Berríos (4-3, 4.40 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, trailing the White Sox by one game in the AL Central. He’s won three straight decisions and will go against Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.33 ERA).

The White Sox have won four in a row. After finishing on the South Side, the Twins will move to Wrigley Field next weekend to play the NL Central-leading Cubs.

ON THE ROAD

After beating Texas on Sunday afternoon, Oakland is in Seattle for a doubleheader that’s part of four games in about 60 hours, in three cities and time zones. The three-day travel binge ends with the start of a two-game series at Colorado on Tuesday.

The doubleheader was wedged between the trips after a three-game series at the Mariners to start September was postponed over COVID-19 issues. It’s the third twinbill in a week, and 10 games over seven days would be franchise’s most since the Kansas City A’s played 10 from June 16-22, 1966.

HANGING ON

The Cincinnati Reds are playing catch-up in the NL postseason picture, and now they’ll be without ace Sonny Gray due to a strain in the right side of his mid-back. Gray went on the injured list Sunday. The Reds are set to play a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, with Trevor Bauer (4-3, 1.74) starting the opener and Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 7.20) pitching the nightcap.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

