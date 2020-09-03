Listen Live Sports

Leicester signs defender Castagne from Atalanta

September 3, 2020 1:38 pm
 
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester strengthened its options at full back by signing versatile Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Italian side Atalanta on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Castagne, who joined for a reported fee of 21 million pounds ($28 million), is primarily a right back but can also fill in at left back.

Leicester recently sold left back Ben Chilwell to Chelsea, while first-choice right back Ricardo Pereira will miss the start of the season because of an injury carried over from last season.

Castagne is Leicester’s first signing of the truncated offseason.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

