Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Leipzig starts Bundesliga campaign with 3-1 win over Mainz

September 20, 2020 11:49 am
 
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig eased to a 3-1 win over Mainz to start its second Bundesliga campaign under coach Julian Nagelsmann on Sunday.

Up to 8,500 fans were permitted by local authorities to attend the game in Leipzig’s stadium, with strict measures against the coronavirus intended to reduce the risk of infection.

The league’s opening weekend has seen limited numbers of fans return for the first time since restrictions began in March, all but ending for now the practice of playing in empty stadiums.

However, matches in Cologne and Munich went ahead without the planned return of fans due to a spike of new infections in both cities.

Advertisement

Leipzig’s fans didn’t have to wait long to celebrate. A penalty from Emil Forsberg got the scoring underway in the 17th minute and Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 four minutes later.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the visitors brief hope of a comeback with a goal in the 48th, but Amadou Haidara responded three minutes later to ensure a comfortable afternoon for the home side.

Leipzig finished third last season.

Wolfsburg hosted Bayer Leverkusen later Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday