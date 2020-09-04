Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Let’s play … 20! MLB has fullest schedule since 1974

September 4, 2020 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

Major League Baseball had its fullest schedule in nearly a half-century Friday with 20 games set to be played, including five doubleheaders caused by postponements for weather, the coronavirus and protests of racial injustice.

The last time 20 games were on the schedule was Aug. 4, 1974, when there were nine doubleheaders, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Detroit and Minnesota got this busy day in empty ballparks started with a twinbill at Target Field. Other seven-inning doubleheaders were scheduled in Baltimore, Boston, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

The stats from Friday and that Sunday afternoon 46 years ago are certain to be different. There were 12 complete games thrown that day, including nine-inning efforts by Catfish Hunter, Luis Tiant and Dave McNally. The pitching star might’ve been someone who got a no-decision — Dan Freisleben threw 13 shutout innings for San Diego against Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez and the Cincinnati Reds.

Advertisement

Only three of those 20 games back then took over 2 hours, 40 minutes. On Friday, the Blue Jays needed 2:42 for Toronto’s 8-7 win in seven innings at Fenway Park.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US