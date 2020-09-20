Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lindblom expected to start as Brewers host the Royals

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
< a min read
      

Kansas City Royals (21-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Brad Keller (4-2, 2.06 ERA) Milwaukee: Josh Lindblom (1-3, 5.26 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

The Brewers are 14-14 in home games. Milwaukee has a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Avisail Garcia with an average of .257.

The Royals are 11-18 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .361.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 41 hits and has 32 RBIs.

Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 31 RBIs and is batting .270.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ben Gamel: (quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right la), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor