Lindsay Award Winners

Winners of the Ted Lindsay Award as the outstanding player in the league, voted by members of the NHL Players’ Association (Previously called the Lester B. Pearson Award):

2020 — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

2019 — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

2018 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Advertisement

2017 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago

2015 — Carey Price, Montreal

2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2013 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh

2011 — Daniel Sedin, Vancouver

2010 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2009 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2008 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2006 — Jaromir Jagr, N.Y. Rangers

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay

2003 — Markus Naslund, Vancouver

2002 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary

2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado

2000 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh

1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh

1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia

1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit

1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1992 — Mark Messier, N.Y. Rangers

1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis

1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton

1989 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit

1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1986 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1981 — Mike Liut, St. Louis

1980 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles

1979 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles

1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1976 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1975 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1974 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia

1973 — Phil Esposito, Boston

1972 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers

1971 — Phil Esposito, Boston

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.