Lindsay Award Winners

September 21, 2020 6:50 pm
 
Winners of the Ted Lindsay Award as the outstanding player in the league, voted by members of the NHL Players’ Association (Previously called the Lester B. Pearson Award):

2020 — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

2019 — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

2018 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

2017 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago

2015 — Carey Price, Montreal

2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2013 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh

2011 — Daniel Sedin, Vancouver

2010 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2009 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2008 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2006 — Jaromir Jagr, N.Y. Rangers

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay

2003 — Markus Naslund, Vancouver

2002 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary

2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado

2000 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh

1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh

1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia

1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit

1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1992 — Mark Messier, N.Y. Rangers

1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis

1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton

1989 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit

1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1986 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1981 — Mike Liut, St. Louis

1980 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles

1979 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles

1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1976 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1975 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1974 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia

1973 — Phil Esposito, Boston

1972 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers

1971 — Phil Esposito, Boston

