Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions make it official with signing of Adrian Peterson

September 7, 2020 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Adrian Peterson on Monday.

The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.

Peterson’s 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in rushing in any of the past six seasons.

Advertisement

Detroit opens the season this weekend at home against Chicago.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA nurses deploy to assist Gulf Coast medical facilities