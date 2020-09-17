Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Liverpool signs Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich

September 17, 2020 7:17 am
 
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Thiago Alcantara is joining Liverpool after ending his seven-year stint at European champion Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will reportedly pay 20 million pounds ($26 million) up front with a potential additional 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) later.

“That was Thiago’s great wish,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Thursday in a video interview with German newspaper Bild. “It was his great wish, quite simply, to do something new before the end of his career.”

The Spain midfielder won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern and the Champions League last month. His contract with the Munich club was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Thiago Alcantara is Liverpool’s second signing of the transfer window. The club also brought in defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos last month.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said last week that Thiago Alcantara was a “really good player” when commenting on Liverpool’s reported interest in signing him.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires