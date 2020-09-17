Lopez expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (31-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-17, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Kenta Maeda (5-1, 2.43 ERA) Chicago: Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 5.52 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will meet on Thursday.

The White Sox are 24-11 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 81 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Jose Abreu leads them with 16, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Twins are 21-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Minnesota has hit 78 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 66 hits and is batting .327.

Cruz leads the Twins with 54 hits and has 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

