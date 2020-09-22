Listen Live Sports

Lopez scheduled to start for White Sox at Indians

September 22, 2020 2:24 am
 
Chicago White Sox (34-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (30-24, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 5.40 ERA) Cleveland: Cal Quantrill (2-0, 2.52 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will meet on Tuesday.

The Indians are 20-17 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland has hit 53 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The White Sox are 25-12 in division matchups. Chicago leads the American League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .355.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 extra base hits and is batting .290.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 18 home runs and has 55 RBIs.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder), Josh Naylor: (leg).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

