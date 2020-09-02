Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83

September 2, 2020 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (91)

Ruffin-Pratt 3-3 3-6 10, Sykes 5-9 6-6 19, Parker 8-15 5-6 22, C.Gray 7-15 1-1 16, Wiese 2-4 0-0 5, Augustus 3-5 0-0 8, Anigwe 0-1 4-8 4, Gülich 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 1-1 1, Williams 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 31-60 20-28 91.

DALLAS (83)

A.Gray 7-13 1-1 16, Thornton 3-7 2-2 11, Sabally 5-16 5-7 16, Mabrey 4-10 2-2 13, Ogunbowale 4-17 6-7 17, Alarie 1-2 0-0 2, Samuelson 1-2 0-2 3, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-72 16-21 83.

Los Angeles 17 31 24 19 91
Dallas 23 16 23 21 83

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 9-17 (Sykes 3-6, Augustus 2-2, Wiese 1-2, C.Gray 1-3, Parker 1-3), Dallas 13-37 (Thornton 3-5, Mabrey 3-8, Ogunbowale 3-8, Harris 1-2, Sabally 1-6, A.Gray 1-7). Fouled Out_Los Angeles None, Dallas 1 (Ogunbowale). Rebounds_Los Angeles 36 (Parker 10), Dallas 37 (Sabally 11). Assists_Los Angeles 17 (Parker 6), Dallas 14 (Ogunbowale 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 16, Dallas 24.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia