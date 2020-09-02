Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83

LOS ANGELES (91)

Ruffin-Pratt 3-3 3-6 10, Sykes 5-9 6-6 19, Parker 8-15 5-6 22, C.Gray 7-15 1-1 16, Wiese 2-4 0-0 5, Augustus 3-5 0-0 8, Anigwe 0-1 4-8 4, Gülich 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 1-1 1, Williams 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 31-60 20-28 91.

DALLAS (83)

A.Gray 7-13 1-1 16, Thornton 3-7 2-2 11, Sabally 5-16 5-7 16, Mabrey 4-10 2-2 13, Ogunbowale 4-17 6-7 17, Alarie 1-2 0-0 2, Samuelson 1-2 0-2 3, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-72 16-21 83.

Los Angeles 17 31 24 19 — 91 Dallas 23 16 23 21 — 83

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 9-17 (Sykes 3-6, Augustus 2-2, Wiese 1-2, C.Gray 1-3, Parker 1-3), Dallas 13-37 (Thornton 3-5, Mabrey 3-8, Ogunbowale 3-8, Harris 1-2, Sabally 1-6, A.Gray 1-7). Fouled Out_Los Angeles None, Dallas 1 (Ogunbowale). Rebounds_Los Angeles 36 (Parker 10), Dallas 37 (Sabally 11). Assists_Los Angeles 17 (Parker 6), Dallas 14 (Ogunbowale 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 16, Dallas 24.

