Los Angeles 96, New York 70

LOS ANGELES (96)

Ogwumike 8-14 3-3 20, Ruffin-Pratt 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 6-10 2-2 14, C.Gray 1-8 1-1 3, Cooper 6-11 0-0 15, Augustus 2-3 2-2 6, R.Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Anigwe 5-7 4-5 14, Gülich 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 7-12 2-2 20. Totals 37-68 14-15 96.

NEW YORK (70)

Odom 0-4 0-0 0, Willoughby 7-8 2-2 21, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Clarendon 1-4 5-6 7, Nurse 4-14 4-4 13, Holmes 2-5 0-0 5, Shook 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 3-11 0-0 8, Kea 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 22-58 14-16 70.

Los Angeles 25 17 26 28 — 96 New York 12 19 15 24 — 70

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 8-19 (Williams 4-9, Cooper 3-4, Ogwumike 1-2, C.Gray 0-2, Parker 0-2), New York 12-35 (Willoughby 5-5, Kea 3-5, Walker 2-7, Holmes 1-4, Nurse 1-7, Clarendon 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Odom 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 31 (Ogwumike 8), New York 26 (Stokes 8). Assists_Los Angeles 32 (C.Gray 9), New York 18 (Clarendon 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 19, New York 18.

